B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

This year will be one of moderation for most of the province’s housing market due to a sluggish 2019, according to B.C.’s latest property assessments.

On Thursday, BC Assessment sent out its annual property assessments in the mail to individual homeowners and published regional results online. The projections are based on what was happening in the real estate market as of July 1, 2019.

The agency assessed slightly more than two million properties in its latest report, marking a one-per-cent increase from the year prior. But due to a slower year for the province’s real estate market, the overall value dipped 2.5 per cent to $1.94 trillion, the agency said.

“Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,” assessor Tina Ireland said in a news release. “For example, assessed values of homes in many areas of Metro Vancouver will see a softening in value, while other markets and areas of the province will see minimal change and even modest increases over last year’s values.”

Meanwhile, “commercial properties continue to trend upwards in many parts of the province, but have stabilized within the Lower Mainland,” Ireland added.

Within Metro Vancouver, every city or district saw a decrease in single-family residential property value except for Whistler and Pemberton, which saw five-per-cent increases. In Whistler, this brought the average benchmark to more than $2 million, from $1.9 million. In Pemberton, prices increased from $829,000 to $873,000.

West Vancouver saw the largest drop in value, at 16 per cent, with home values dropping from $2.8 million to $2.3 million on average.

On Vancouver Island, the biggest spikes in property value were reported in Tofino and Alert Bay at 15 per cent, the agency said. Tofino’s average home price increased from $767,000 to $883,500 while Alert Bay saw an average increase from $129,000 to $148,000.

In the Thompson-Okanagan Region, the majority of home owners should expect to see an increase in their property value, deputy assessor Tracy Shymko said in a news release.

“Comparing July 2018 and July 2019, home values have risen consistently for most of Kamloops and the Thompson with a few communities seeing increases slightly higher than others, especially in Clinton, Lillooet, Ashcroft and Lytton,” she said.

Lillooet saw the largest spike to property values in the region from $215,0000 to $257,000, or roughly 25 per cent, BC Assessment data shows.

Meanwhile, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland saw one-to-two-per-cent dips.

In northern B.C., 248,000 properties received an assessment, bringing a mix of modest increases and decreases, said deputy assessor Jarret Krantz. Most cities and towns saw slight decreases in value, ranging from a five-per-cent dip in Dawson Creek and Fraser Lake to a one-per-cent decrease in 100 Mile House and Burns Lake.

“There are some exceptions such as Terrace and Kitimat where most homeowners will see increases of 20 percent and 40 percent respectively.”

Region-by-region, properties in Kootenay-Columbia saw the most widespread overall increase, according to BC Assessment, where the only areas to see a dip in value was the Village of Slocan, at one per cent, and the Village of Midway at seven per cent.

Deputy assessor Ramaish Shah said that higher-than-usual demand increased assessed property values in a number of Kootenay villages – the greatest spike in Salmo, at 20 per cent, followed by a 16 per cent increase in Warfield and 11 per cent in Creston.

