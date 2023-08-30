BC Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters after serving up a hot lunch for students at Ruth King Elementary during a photo-op ahead of the budget while in Langford, B.C., on Feb. 27, 2023. An audited public accounting of British Columbia’s financial records shows the province posted a budget surplus of $704 million in the 2022-2023 budget year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

BC Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters after serving up a hot lunch for students at Ruth King Elementary during a photo-op ahead of the budget while in Langford, B.C., on Feb. 27, 2023. An audited public accounting of British Columbia’s financial records shows the province posted a budget surplus of $704 million in the 2022-2023 budget year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. audit confirms $704M government budget surplus

Public accounts show B.C.’s economy grew by 3.6 per cent

An audited public accounting of British Columbia’s financial records shows the province posted a surplus of more than $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget year.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy outlined the province’s financial performance in the government’s public accounts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

The government’s budget forecasts have been on an up-and-down ride for the past two years, with the 2022-2023 budget originally forecast in February last year to show a $5.5 billion deficit, before that was revised to a surplus of almost $6 billion, then downgraded to a $3.6 billion surplus.

The final numbers now show a surplus of $704 million.

Conroy forecast three years of consecutive budget deficits last March, with the current 2023-2024 budget projected to bring a deficit of $4.2 billion.

She says the audited public accounts show B.C.’s economy grew by 3.6 per cent, tied for fourth highest among the provinces and equal to Canada’s national growth.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

READ ALSO: Putting a wrap on the spring: B.C. government takes a break on a predictable note

BC legislature

Previous story
Recent humpback boating collisions near Prince Rupert concern advocates
Next story
LGBTQ+ Canadians warned about US travel discrimination

Just Posted

A humback whale nicknamed “Opo” with evident propellor scars from a boat collision. Advocates say the risk to both whales and humans is immense in boating accidents. (Photo provided by Ocean Wise Research)
Recent humpback boating collisions near Prince Rupert concern advocates

Jennifer Rice announced funding for the B.C. adult literacy program to four community groups in the North Coast. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Adult literacy program gets funding for North Coast from province

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Terrace Restorative Justice Program Director Alex Blum-Walker stands outside the Volunteer Terrace office, which also serves as the home for the Terrace Restorative Justice program, on Aug. 18. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace Restorative Justice inks pivotal agreement with B.C. Crown counsel