When Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher (right) is out operating a squeegee at a community fundraiser, maybe it’s time there was an RCMP Appreciation Day. A Vernon group thinks so and has launched a petition campaign to have Feb. 1 declared as RCMP Appreciation Day provincewide. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

There’s still a month left to help recognize B.C. police officers.

A Vernon, B.C. group has launched a petition campaign aiming to make Feb. 1 RCMP Appreciation Day in Canada.

The petition ends Nov. 10.

“We are a group of Canadian citizens who would like to acknowledge a date to honour and recognize the men and women of the RCMP on Feb. 1 of each year,” said committee co-chairperson Martin von Holst, joined by co-chair Guy Bailey in presenting the petition at Vernon council.

“We’re asking for a letter of support so to move forward with a petition to be signed by Canadian citizens, directed to the Province of British Columbia and the federal government to ultimately acknowledge Feb. 1 as RCMP Day.”

Council did approve the support letter.

RELATED: Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

The date Feb. 1 was chosen as it was on that day, in 1920, that the newly formed national police force was named the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Parliament of Canada voted in 1919 to merge the Dominion Police of Canada — formed in 1868, one year after Confederation — in the east with the North West Mounted Police — founded in 1873 — to create a national police force.

The Province of Manitoba is the only province or territory in the country to acknowledge and RCMP Day, which they do on Feb. 1 and have been doing since 2016.

RELATED: RCMP stand up against bullying

The petition in Vernon can be found at both Canada Safeway locations, downtown and Vernon Square Mall, Cloverdale Paint, Sun Dial Lighting, Vernon Toyota, Vernon Dodge Jeep, Bannister GM, Vernon Nissan and The Vernon Morning Star.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

Just Posted

Housing a top issue for future Masset mayor and council

Lack of daycare, better recreation and tsunami planning also discussed at Oct. 4 forum

Friends and family raising funds for Tauren Collinson

Friends and family of Tauren Collinson are fundraising to help him and… Continue reading

Tahayghen, cultural teachings key for school trustee candidates

Saving Tahayghen Elementary and restoring Haida language were big topics last night… Continue reading

Protecting watershed key to Queen Charlotte candidates

Queen Charlotte has a real live contest for council. Not only does… Continue reading

Lions Club pride to shine at 50th anniversary

Masset Haida Lions to host free BBQ lunch at Howard Phillips Community Hall on Saturday

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Most Read