A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer’s uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer’s uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. border agents find 6,300 kg of meth, including largest single seizure to date

5 Australian citizens and 1 American were arrested in Australia after 4 Metro Vancouver seizures

The Canada Border Services Agency says it has confiscated more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine in British Columbia over the last six months, including the largest ever single seizure of the drug.

The agency says the drugs were found in four Metro Vancouver seizures in jugs labelled as canola oil and destined for export to Australia.

In December of last year, agents in Burnaby found 40 jugs containing just over 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and a month later 180 containers with 2,900 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine were seized coming through the container examination facility in Delta.

The agency says in a statement that the January discovery was enough to fill 35 large suitcases and is its largest methamphetamine seizure to date.

In May, two other major seizures happened at the container examination facility, where more than 3,000 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine was discovered.

The agency says the seizures were a result of collaboration between officials in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Five Australian citizens and one American were arrested in Australia over their alleged connection to the operation and the investigation has been referred to the RCMP.

Federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said in the statement that safety and security is the government’s top priority.

“I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP and our Australian and New Zealand law enforcement partners for their excellent work in disrupting organized crime and protecting our communities from dangerous narcotics,” he said.

READ ALSO: Major drug bust at B.C. border crossing

border agencydrug smuggling

Previous story
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead
Next story
B.C. to cover costs for opioid-use disorder medications becoming 1st province to do so

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead

One of three stages at the ValhallaFest grounds during set up on June 11. (Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel)
Terrace’s ValhallaFest returns for 5th year with 42 acts

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes

Cheslatta Chief Carrier Sekani Family Services’ board president Corrina Leween speaks at the Tachick Lake ground breaking ceremony for a new detox and healing centre. (Photo courtesy, Carrier Sekani Family Services)
Carrier Sekani breaks ground on detox and healing centre