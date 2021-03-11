Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)

B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

A B.C. boy and his mom are getting ready for a very long walk for a very good cause this Sunday (March 14).

Cody, 10, and mom Megan Kelso will set off on a walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for a new solar panel roof at the at the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast Community Animal Centre in Sechelt.

“From a young age Cody has been actively involved in local charity events to help raise money for various organizations,” said Kelso. “However, this year we wanted to think bigger.”

Kelso said that the Sechelt shelter’s location on Solar Road made it a no-brainer to put solar panels on the roof.

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride. Kelso and Cody hope to raise $20,000 for the Sunshine Coast SPCA and $10,000 for the British Columbia Sustainable Energy Association’s “Cool It” program for kids.

“If we don’t take care of the earth now, we won’t have an earth to live on,” said Cody. “I love animals because they are all cute.”

For her part, Kelso, a pet guardian to rescue animals from the BC SPCA, said she loves “the joy an animal brings to us and the love they share with us all unconditionally.”

Cody and his mom aren’t the only animal lover excited for this adventure.

“We’re very excited about the walk and we’re very appreciative,” said Marika Donnelly, manager of the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast location. “We’re also equally excited that Cody and his mom are the ones to spearhead the fundraising. It’s pretty amazing to see such passion for animals and the planet from such a young man.”

To learn more about Cody and Kelso and to help them raise funds, visit https://climbforcc.org.

READ MORE: Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCASPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice
Next story
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Just Posted

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on March 11 calls from lots of rain developing into snow along the North Coast from Sandsdpit to Prince Rupert. (Photo: Jim Bailey)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and North Coast

North Coast residents may need to get their snow shovels ready

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents will eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in a community based special program starting March 15, Northern health announced on March 9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
UPDATED: Every adult in Prince Rupert eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine by April

A phone line dedicated to Prince Rupert area bookings has been issued

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast said on International Women’s Day March 8, that thousands of frontline superheroes in health, education, childcare, food, and community services who help us daily through the pandemic should be celebrated. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) British Columbia North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice spoke with The Northern View on Jan. 7, 2021, at a proper social distancing length to explain the goals and focuses in the riding and for the provincial government for the upcoming year. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
International Women’s Day celebrates leadership in 2021

Celebrate the thousands of frontline superheroes … who help daily - North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

An empty stretcher in the hallway of a hospital. (Black Press Media files)
British Columbians of colour far more likely to die from COVID-19: StatsCan

Racially diverse neighbourhoods in B.C. report 10x the COVID-19 deaths as predominantly white communities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

Most Read