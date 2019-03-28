(Now-Leader file photo)

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

A 15-year-old boy is clinging to life after the BMW he was driving smashed into a tree and caught fire in Surrey.

A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the single-vehicle crash Thursday at about 4:15 a.m. near 32 Avenue and 137A Street.

RCMP say witnesses pulled the teenagers from the SUV before it caught fire.

Both were taken to hospital. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger had minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor. Investigators are asking to speak with witnesses who saw the BMW driving before the collision or who have dash-cam video.

In B.C., you have to be 16 years old before you can get your “L” licence. Under the province’s graduated licensing program, drivers with an “L” must drive with a qualified supervisor aged 25 or older and can’t drive between midnight at 5 a.m.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person
Next story
Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Just Posted

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

DFO wants sports fishers to halve daily catch limits for prawns

Sport Fishing Advisory Committee resisting changes to prawn and clam catch management on North Coast

Three people from recovering from shellfish poisoning

Butter clams harvested in November 2018 could cause paralytic shellfish poisoning

Port Clements gets cell service

Telus built a $500,000 wireless communication site for the remote Haida Gwaii village

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most Read