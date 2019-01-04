B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

The City of Victoria is looking for someone to operate its new $105-million bridge, with an unusual working condition described in the job posting.

Posted on Jan. 3, the position’s main function is to oversee the passage of marine traffic under the Johnson Street Bridge, which reopened to the public last March after a five-year replacement.

ALSO READ: Johnson Street Bridge at centre of three lawsuits involving City of Victoria

Key duties include raising and lowering the bridge; communicating with boat traffic over the radio; and controlling the flow of cars and pedestrians by operating gates and traffic lights.

In addition to having to work outside in all weather conditions and occasional work from heights, the operator would experience “exposure to abusive people,” the posting says, albeit rarely.

No explanation was provided as to what kind of abuse or from whom. The city has not yet returned a request for comment.


