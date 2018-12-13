RCMP in front of the Honda dealership on Duncan Avenue in Penticton. Employees were evacuated from the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealership after a province-wide bomb threat. Jordyn Thomson/Western News RCMP in front of the Honda dealership on Duncan Avenue in Penticton. Employees were evacuated from the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealership after a province-wide bomb threat. Jordyn Thomson/Western News

UPDATE: B.C. businesses evacuated due to emailed bomb threat, also received in U.S.

Penticton and Comox Valley businesses evacuated Thursday morning

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Police forces in major cities across Canada are investigating multiple bomb threats, as authorities in the U.S. say similar threats sent to dozens of locations appear to be a hoax.

Police in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as several RCMP detachments, are all investigating multiple threats.

One busy subway station in downtown Toronto was briefly evacuated this afternoon due to a threat received in the area, but was up and running again within hours.

A spokesman for Toronto police says it’s not clear whether the threat, or any of the others received across the city, were related to those in other locations.

—————-

Several businesses across B.C. have been evacuated due to bomb threats, as part of an apparent emailed threat being sent to locations nationwide.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the BC RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media Thursday that a number of businesses have received emailed threats, including several in the Lower Mainland.

“We are working to establish the source and legitimacy of the threats as well as conducting a risk assessment,” she said.

Shoihet could not confirm specific locations at this time.

Police in Penticton have confirmed that multiple bomb threats were received by Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships Thursday morning. Neighbouring business have also been evacuated out of caution.

The Comox Valley RV dealership was also evacuated due to a similar bomb threat, according to employees.

Danny Keyes, dealer principal of Comox Valley RV said around 10 a.m., staff received an email to one of the corporate email addresses which threatened to ignite a bomb if the dealership didn’t pay a certain amount of money.

Dealerships in Vernon, Kelowna, Victoria, Kamloops and others were called by Black Press Media reporters but said they have not been alerted to any threats.

Const. Kelly Brett with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm police received complaints regarding a threat to a local businesses and a request for payment.

“We have assessed the complaints and launched an investigation,” said Brett. “We can also confirm that a series of similarly worded threats have been received via email by various businesses throughout the province.

An autobody shop in Abbotsford also received the email.

The emailed bomb threat appears to have been sent to businesses in the U.S. The New York Police Department said in a statement that the email contains a bomb threat and asks for bitcoin payment. So far, no devices have been found through searches by officers in that city.

“Law enforcement across BC are currently working to determine the source and legitimacy of these threats, and are conducting a risk assessment,” added Brett. “The nature of the threat or the businesses involved will not be disclosed, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the public safety ministry.

With files from Jordyn Thomson with Penticton Western News, Erin Haluschak with Comox Valley Record

