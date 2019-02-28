B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Premier John Horgan struggled to hold back tears Thursday as he announced the details of B.C.’s first increase in pay in 10 years for people caring for developmentally disabled children and adults.

First announced in Finance Minister Carole James’ budget Feb. 19, the increase provides foster parents an extra $179 a month to help caregivers cover food, clothing and shelter for clients of Community Living B.C., starting April 1. (Schedule of rates here)

The largest increase is for relatives, typically grandparents, whose compensation increases more than 70 per cent to bring it up to the same level as foster parents. That increase was recommended by Grand Chief Ed John, a former children’s minister who called for it to help Indigenous children stay in their families instead of being adopted or put in foster care outside their communities.

Premier @jjhorgan announces first increase in 10 years to caregivers and for people with developmental disabilities #bcleg pic.twitter.com/JdPayLqX9r — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) February 28, 2019

