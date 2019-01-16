B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

Chiefs from the B.C. coast, Interior and Northwest converged in Smithers to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

Support included, among others, Gitxsan and members of the Lax Kw’alaams who occupied Lelu Island off the coast by Prince Rupert in opposition to the now-cancelled Pacific Northwest LNG terminal there.

The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project would have been the pipeline that ran through Gitxsan territory to supply it. A Gitxsan camp similar to the Unist’ot’en was set up called Madii Lii to block that natural gas pipeline. It is still set up near Hazelton.

Over 200 packed the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre in Smithers to hear from the chiefs, and Unist’ot’en camp and Gitdumden checkpoint members.

Then supporters hit the streets to march from Coast Mountain College on Queen Street to Highway 16, to Main Street and finishing up at Bovill Square for more speeches and drumming.

As part of her time at the microphone in the Friendship Centre, Gitdumden checkpoint spokesperson described her arrest and explained the importance of a burnt flag found after the RCMP clearing of a blockade set up at the checkpoint. Fires had been set by members of the blockade.

Unist’ot’en camp founder and spokesperson Freda Huson at a gathering of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supportive chiefs from around B.C. outside of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route. Over 200 were in the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre in Smithers to hear speeches ahead of a march. (Chris Gareau photo)

Molly Wickham helps hold up a flag burned at the Gitdumden blockade while RCMP made 14 arrests and cleared the road south of Houston. Blockade members set fires as police approached, and now Wickham said the flag will continue to fly as a symbol of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coast GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Chris Gareau photo)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Na’moks (John Ridsdale) speaking at a rally with chiefs from around B.C. outside of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route who support hereditary chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Chris Gareau photo)

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs president and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip speaking at a rally with chiefs from around B.C. outside of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route who support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Chris Gareau photo)