Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Construction has started on the new half-million-dollar pump track at The Landing site in Chilliwack.

It’s set to become the largest pump track in North America with 500 linear metres of track.

“Canada currently has 13 paved pump tracks, and the City of Chilliwack is about to add to that list,” according to the project update on the City of Chilliwack website.

In Chilliwack’s case the custom designed facility is being built by Velosolutions Bike Parks Canada. The design will feature a main starting platform and seven additional starting points.

All those potential patterns from various entry points should help draw national and international competitions to Chilliwack and put the city on the pump-track map, aside from the larger-than-usual size.

So what exactly is a pump track?

It’s a paved circuit of looping trails where riders use momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards too. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions made as they ride.

They are incorporating artificial turf into the design to create an all-weather, year-round outdoor recreational facility, increasing durability and reducing maintenance costs.

The project was funded with a one-time grant of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club on Corbould Street.

READ MORE: Largest pump track of its kind in the making

READ MORE: Possibility of pump track investigated

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BikingCity of ChilliwackOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests
Next story
Study suggests video games can help mental health

Just Posted

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Fishing vessels near Bella Coola await the start of the 2019 season. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has postponed the full resumption of the At-Sea-Observer Program until further notice. (Angie Mindus file photo)
DFO postpones full resumption of At-Sea Observer Program

Move comes amid provincial spike in coronavirus infections

The pink dot indicates a relatively larger quake, first marked at 4.3, south of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 10. (Earthquakes Canada)
No tsunami after 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Haida Gwaii

Earthquakes Canada noted the tremour shortly after 5 p.m.

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Most Read