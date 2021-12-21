B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

The province is bringing in a set of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the holidays as Omicron cases surge in B.C.

The new rules, which come into effect as of midnight on Wednesday (Dec. 22) and run until Jan. 18, will close bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios. Restaurants will be reduced to six people per table.

They will also ban indoor organized gatherings such as wedding receptions and reduce capacity at seated events such as concerts, movies and sports to 50 per cent capacity, regardless of the size of the venue.

The new restrictions come just days after public health officials announced their first slew of orders banning New Year’s Eve parties, sports tournaments until the end of January and mingling at restaurants. The B.C. vaccine card must now also be checked at any organized events, no matter how few people are in attendance.

Health officials have said that the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than Delta and is swiftly replacing it, especially in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health.

The largest spike has been in British Columbians ages 18 to 35.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that data is still coming in on how severe Omicron cases will be but that B.C. cannot afford to strain its healthcare system further.

She said that increased hospitalizations in places like Quebec and the U.K. is concerning and that “explosive outbreaks… are worrisome to us.”

Henry said that most if not all British Columbians are likely to be exposed to the virus but the effects it will have will depend on factors such as vaccination status.

There is however no added restriction or advisory on non-essential travel, although health officials are urging the unvaccinated to stay put.

For people wanting to see family for perhaps the first holiday season since 2019, Henry said that groups must be kept small, vaccinated and well-ventilated. There is a limit of one additional household or 10 visitors for personal gatherings.

She urged British Columbians who do gather this holiday season to pick their group and stick to it, instead of having one group of people over on one day and 10 different people the next.

