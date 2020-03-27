B.C.’s restrictions on personal contact need to continue with the goal of following South Korea (red bars) where COVID-19 infections levelled off quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

B.C.’s restrictions on gatherings, travel, schools and restaurants are showing results as the province plans for its coronavirus hospital needs for the critical next two weeks, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

Henry released the B.C. government’s modelling March 27, showing B.C.’s rate of growth in COVID-19 cases has slowed slightly compared to the rest of Canada, and is tracking within B.C. hospital capacity for expected severe cases.

Nearly 4,000 hospital beds have been cleared for increased severe cases in the weeks ahead, including intensive care beds with ventilators.

B.C.’s schools went onto spring break on March 14, and closing bars and other restrictions also took effect as B.C. started to see community transmission cases rather than just overseas travellers. By March 16 most people understood the need and changed their behaviour, Henry said.

“Our rate of growth is being impacted in a positive way by the measures we have adopted in the last few weeks, which is good news,” Henry said at a briefing in Victoria. “We are not out of the woods by any means yet. We will still need to track this carefully and still need to continue these measures that we’re taking.”

Henry emphasized that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control modelling is not a prediction, it is a set of scenarios done for planning purposes, and it will continue.

“We’re a little bit ahead of the rest of Canada,” Henry said. South Korea’s success in flattening the infection curve is B.C.’s goal.

RELATED: Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses

RELATED: U.S. moves to highest number of COVID-19 cases in world

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control continues to track cases and compare them to international rates including Italy, Spain and Hubei province in China, where the novel coronavirus originated late in 2019.

B.C. health authorities have identified 17 “primary COVID” hospital care sites, and is planning to use all hospital sites as needed to meet demand. Total ventilator-capable beds currently are at 705, including beds and equipment usually used for surgical patients.

Excluding maternity, pediatrics, mental health, rehab and palliative care beds, B.C.’s bed capacity is 1,447 in Fraser Health, 1,007 for Interior Health, 1,424 for Island Health, 412 for Northern Health and 1,320 for Vancouver Coastal Health.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Service Canada offices to shutter for in-person services over COVID-19 concerns
Next story
‘This decision is critical’: Haida Gwaii declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Non-emergency ePACT alert planned for Haida Gwaii communities

The alert will be sent out on March 27

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Northwest Regional Airport says ridership extremely low amid COVID-19

The airport has enacted enhanced sanitary measures and reduced flights

Masset RCMP ask public to help find missing Indigenous woman

Shaylanna Meaghan Lewis, 23, was last seen on March 21

Fisherman drowns crossing Skeena River

59-year old Prince Rupert victim pronounced dead at Mills Memorial

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

Most Read