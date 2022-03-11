(Metro creative stock photo)

(Metro creative stock photo)

B.C. COVID hospitalizations drop to 368, three new deaths reported

Hospitalizations decline as B.C. eases restrictions

Hospitalizations continue to decline in B.C. with the province reporting 368 people in hospital Friday (March 11), 46 of whom are in intensive care.

This is the first time hospitalizations have fallen under 400 since mid-January and the lowest number of patients in ICU since mid-August. Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus.

The province also reported three new deaths, all in Fraser Health.

There have been 288 new infections reported in B.C., with 93 in Interior Health, 71 in Fraser Health, 47 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 47 in Island Health and 30 in Northern Health.

Access to testing in B.C. remains limited, so case counts are no longer an accurate reflection of COVID transmission in communities. Those aged 60 and over can access free rapid test kits from their local pharmacy. Any positive rapid test must be self-reported to the BCCDC to be included in official statistics.

Friday marked the first day without mandatory indoor masking in B.C. Masks are still required in health-care settings and on flights. Individual businesses and organizations may still require masks to be worn.

Friday was also the National Day of Observance for Canadians who have died from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,935 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 infections.

Coronavirus

