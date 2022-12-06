St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. family doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
Woman stabbed in the back outside Terrace shelter

The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)
Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre outside The Terrace Standard office on Clinton Street in Terrace this November. Poilievre also visited Kitimat and Prince Rupert during his northwest B.C. tour. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour

Traffic was stopped along Highway 16 on Dec. 23, 2021 between Prince Rupert and Terrace for crews to clear snow blockages along the main travel route. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast worries about highway safety and reliability as winter approaches