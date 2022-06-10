Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

B.C. drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

Milad Faud Herbert sentenced to two years plus one day in prison

A man convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl in Surrey has been sentenced to two years plus one day in federal prison.

The offence date was Feb. 12, 2020, near a Surrey SkyTrain station, where Herbert sold a flap of “side,” or methamphetamine, for $15 to an undercover cop. The court heard the sample analyzed by Health Canada contained fentanyl.

Justice Kenneth Ball, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, also ordered for Milad Faud Herbert a mandatory 10-year firearms weapons ban and ordered him to provide a DNA sample to the government.

“Fentanyl has been described as a scourge on our civilization,” Ball said in his reasons for sentence. “One of the aggravating factors in this case was that apparently Mr. Herbert did not know what he was selling. This is because he was represented the substance he was selling as methamphetamine. If someone had used it as methamphetamine, they would likely be dead today, given that the ingestion of a very small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.

“Mr. Herbert does not need to be here again,” Ball said. “There are all kinds of positive things he can do with his life and I hope he will do them.”

