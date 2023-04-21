(From right:) B.C. innovation commissioner Gerri Sinclair, Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey, Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice and Angela Kirkham with DP World (Canada) Inc. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

B.C. expands green expansion initiative to Prince Rupert port

The green initiative was first launched at Vancouver International Airport in December 2022

The province has its eyes on making the busy Prince Rupert port the greenest in Canada.

In an announcement Friday (April 21), Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey announced that the province is expanding an initiative to the Port of Prince Ruper with a focus on reducing emissions and increasing supply chain flow.

“As we build a stronger, more resilient economy that supports a clean future, it is crucial for us to work hand in hand with industry to drive innovative solutions to global supply-chain challenges,” Bailey said during the news conference at the port.

“That’s why we’re expanding our Integrated Marketplace initiative to Prince Rupert, where we will find new ways to help B.C. businesses and industry to be more competitive, and create more sustainable, high-quality jobs and opportunities for British Columbians.”

The green initiative was first launched at Vancouver International Airport in December 2022 to help electrify its operations, meet its net-zero by 2030 commitment and become the world’s greenest airport.

With the expansion to Prince Rupert, the initiative will aim to allow the port to source and test innovative technology solutions that reduce greenhouses gases, increase productivity and improve safety, the province said.

An estimated $60-billion worth of cargo, or 30 million tonnes, flows through the Prince Rupert gateway each year.

More to come.

