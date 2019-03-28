B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

The province has extended the mandatory period for snow tires on some B.C. highways until April 30, amid worries of continuing spring snowfall.

In an announcement Thursday, the transportation ministry said the extension would mostly affect interior and northern routes.

Usually, the rules run until the end of March.

Drivers on those highways will need mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol. The tires have to be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

To see which routes were affected, click here.

More to come.

