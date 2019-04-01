Vehicles line up to board B.C. Ferries sailing at Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media)

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Moderate inflation and saving fuel costs with liquefied natural gas should allow B.C. Ferries to keep its annual fare increases to a maximum of 2.3 per cent in the next five years, B.C. Ferries Commissioner Sheldon Stoilen has recommended.

The regulator for B.C.’s coastal ferry service has until September to set the final rate cap, and public input is being accepted until June 30. Submissions can be emailed info@bcferrycommission.ca or mailed to Office of the B.C. ferry Commissioner, P.O. Box 9279, Victoria B.C. V8W 9J7.

The new cap replaces the 1.9 per cent cap, which B.C. Ferries did not reach in fare increases during the past five-year performance term.

READ MORE: Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings begin April 1

B.C. Ferries is showing cost savings from converting vessels to dual-fuel so they can run on liquefied natural gas rather than more expensive diesel, and has seen increased traffic, which the commissioner expects will level off in the years ahead. Vehicle traffic increased 2.9 per cent in the passenger traffic increased by 1.7 per cent in the 2017 fiscal year, breaking a record set in 2008, and there were further traffic increases in 2018.

Increases in B.C.’s carbon tax, the latest of which took effect Monday, are expected to cost B.C. Ferries $19.8 million more over the next five years.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020
Next story
Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Just Posted

Family Day in Old Massett

Kids played games, adults joined the tug o’ war, and there was a horse and buggy from Port Clements

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla oppose commercial herring fishery

First Nations band said their demonstration against DFO will only grow until a new plan is hatched

Additional ferry sailings to Prince Rupert scheduled to start April 8

Alliford Bay sailings will increase once extra staff are retained

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman killed in hostage-taking as Nona McEwan

Neighbour said ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots rang out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Most Read