B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

BC Ferries is ramping up its service on its northern routes for the next three weeks.

The services for the Mid Coast Connector, Inside Passage and Haida Gwaii routes have all been revised for the time being.

The service uptick comes in preparation for the highly anticipated All Native Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is entering its 60th year and looks to be a big draw for Indigenous communities across British Columbia, especially those on the North Coast.

Many teams and their loyal fans use the ferry system to travel to and from Prince Rupert causing many ferries to be packed to capacity.

BC Ferries released a statement asking customers to book reservations ahead of time.

To check out the modified schedule head over to www.bcferries.com.

According to BC Ferries, the schedule will return to normal on Thursday, February 21.

