Anahim Lake RCMP were called to the scene Friday, Jan. 5 at 10:25 p.m. of a fatal snowmobile crash. File image

B.C. First Nation community mourns after two killed in snowmobile crash

Snowmobile collides with parked logging truck in Ulkatcho First Nation residential area

A small First Nation community west of Williams Lake is in mourning after two people died in a snowmobile accident Friday night.

Sgt. Scott Clay of the Anahim Lake RCMP said the collision occurred on a long straight stretch of road in a residential area of the Ulkatcho First Nation where a snowmobile struck a parked logging truck.

“Both occupants of the snow machine were from the Ulkatcho First Nation and were pronounced dead at the scene,” Clay said.

Andy Watson of the BC Coroners Service confirmed his office is investigating the death of a male in his mid-30s and a female in her early 30s.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased the Coroners Service does not release or confirm the identity of the deceased,” Watson noted.

All emergency services from the small community, located approximately 320 kilometres west of Williams Lake, responded to incident including the RCMP, RCMP Victim Services, Emergency Health Services (EHS) and nurses from the Anahim Lake Nursing Station who tended to the victims within minutes.

Community member Graham West said it was very important to give thanks to all the first responders to the tragedy.

“Both were well known, loved by all and will be dearly missed by the whole community,” West said Monday. “My whole community is still in a state of shock, the mourning process has slowly set in.”

On Saturday grieving community members took to social media to organize a gathering at the community hall in honour of the victims that evening.

It is believed the victims have ties not only to Ulkatcho First Nation, but also Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation.

Read more: Four killed in separate B.C. highway crashes in first week of 2019


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another ‘swatting’ incident leads to huge police presence in B.C.
Next story
Ginsburg missing U.S. Supreme Court arguments for 1st time

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

B.C. woman run over in driveway by alleged impaired driver

Police say the woman was allegedly trying to stop the man from driving

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer is in the field this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

B.C. First Nation community mourns after two killed in snowmobile crash

Snowmobile collides with parked logging truck in Ulkatcho First Nation residential area

Ginsburg missing U.S. Supreme Court arguments for 1st time

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering from cancer surgery

Another ‘swatting’ incident leads to huge police presence in B.C.

Chilliwack RCMP say no shots were fired despite claims on social media

Most Read