VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

First Nations from across B.C. celebrated the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision on Thursday to quash Ottawa’s approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

“This project cannot proceed based on this court order. Indigenous people have won,” said Reuben George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation. “This whole process must be restarted.”

He was among other members the Tsleil-Waututh, as well as the Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs to talk about next steps in a news conference in Vancouver’s Crab Park following the decision.

“Canada did not behave honourably with its relationship with the Squamish people… this government played politics with our livelihood,” said Squamish Nation spokesperson Dustin Rivers. “Their consultation process was in effect note-taking.”

The appeals court took aim at Ottawa’s failure to consult with Indigenous peoples in its decision to approve the expansion, saying the government acted in good faith and had an appropriate plan for consultation, they merely listened and recorded Indigenous objections and did not respond with “responsive, considered and meaningful dialogue.”

The National Energy Board will have to redo its review of the project and the feds will have to reengage with Indigenous groups.

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said they were wary of whatever next steps Canada took on the matter.

“Mr. Trudeau is in an incredibly awkward position at this moment,” said Phillip. “We have no reason whatsoever to trust the Trudeau government’s grandiose statements. We will take it as it comes.”

Speaking from Victoria later Thursday morning, Premier John Horgan said he was celebrating the court ruling.

“This case has always been about First Nations rights and about the Tsleil-Waututh asserting their view that the NEB decision was flawed,” said Horgan.

“[Trans Mountain] is something that will no longer be top of mind for British Columbians.”

Horgan said that although B.C.’s intervenor arguments in the Tsleil-Waututh’s case were not upheld, the overall decision was a win for B.C.

“Our coast is considered to be an integral part of the decision making process and marine traffic was not adequately assessed by the NEB.”

Horgan acknowledged that not all Canadians, and particularly not Albertans, would be happy with the court’s ruling

“I don’t think it’s about winning and losing, I think it’s about the rule of law,” he said.

More to come.

