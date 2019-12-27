A Mowi Canada West fish farm off the B.C. coast. (Mowi Canada West)

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

The owners of a Canadian facility where thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped following a fire said it is likely predators ate most of the fish.

Mowi Canada West downplayed threats to wild salmon stocks because of the number of sea lions feeding on the 21,000 non-native salmon held in pens there, CoastAlaska reported Thursday.

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20.

“Judging by the number of sea lions congregating near the involved farm it is likely many have already been eaten by predators,” the company said in a statement. “That said, we take our responsibility to prevent any impacts seriously, and will take every reasonable action to do so.”

ALSO READ: Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Stan Proboszcz of Vancouver-based environmental group Watershed Watch Salmon Society said the escape and a recent mass die-off nearby highlight the risks of raising salmon in sea-based pens.

“Farmed fish can harbour parasites and viruses that can be spread to wild fish,” Proboszcz said. “So that’s one of the big risks that we see with an escape like this.”

Fish farming is outlawed in Alaska.

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped from a fish farm in Puget Sound. The following year, Washington state passed a law ordering the state’s salmon farms to shut down by 2022.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Tonight’s fireworks in Queen Charlotte postponed

Fireworks show rescheduled to ring in the new year

Transport Canada to let Sandspit Inn run until September, SCS wants stable solution

Manager of Sandspit Inn may leave position over business’ uncertain future

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Most Read