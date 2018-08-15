B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

One man has been arrested following a serious assault at Monte Lake, west of Vernon.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 3900 block of Highway 97 at Monte Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, but police said that escalated to an assault involving a golf club and machete.

The victim, who was in the area camping with friends, was not known to the suspect.

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment with the victim sustaining a serious, though undisclosed, injury and remained in hospital.

Jody Archie York, 43, of Langley, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Court documents indicate York is not in custody and is expected to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon on Aug. 3o.

York is reportedly a longtime member of the Independent Soldiers gang and has a long history of criminal activity on both sides of the B.C.-Washington state border.

In 2011 he was sentenced in connection to a massive scheme that involved trafficking thousands of pounds of B.C. Bud and cocaine across the U.S./Canada border.

