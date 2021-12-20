Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. gives $720K grant to organization supporting seniors at risk of homelessness

SHINE helps connect seniors to housing and other supports

The province is giving $720,000 in funding to the SHINE program, which help seniors find support and housing in B.C.

The announcement was made by Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcomson in Nanaimo on Monday (Dec. 20).

The SHINE program (Seniors Housing Information and Navigation Ease) is led by the Seniors Services Society of BC and “is a province-wide initiative designed to facilitate timely access to and navigation of appropriate housing services and supports for seniors.”

Society CEO Alison Silgardo said that the past couple of years have shown the need to help seniors to navigate housing and other supports.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Previous story
All of B.C. likely to see a white Christmas this year, expert predicts
Next story
B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

A house on the corner of Queensway Dr. and Mark Ave. south of Terrace on Dec. 17, 2021. Dr. Raina Fumerton, Northern Health chief medical officer for the northwest, said that anti-government attitudes could be a factor in stalling COVID-19 vaccination rates in the health authority. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
COVID vaccination rates stall out in northern B.C.

A bill to lower the voting age to 16 was introduced on Dec. 13, to federal Parliament by Skeena-Bulkley MP, Taylor Bachrach, seen with his teen daughter at the LGBTQ pride event in Kitimat, on June 25. (BP File Photo)
Bachrach has faith 16-year-olds will take voting seriously

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project