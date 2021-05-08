Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

British Columbia is providing $8.6 million in grants for communities and families dealing with gun and gang violence.

A government news release says 221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation program.

It says the civil forfeiture office backs projects that support community safety and crime prevention.

It says these projects are aimed at making B.C.’s communities safer and assisting high-risk youth by giving them tools to avoid a life of gang and drug violence.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says most civil forfeiture cases have been related to drug, gang and organized crime over the past 15 years.

He says these annual grants support life-changing work by preventing gang involvement and gender-based violence.

READ MORE: Police report 15 gang-linked killings in Metro Vancouver in 2021 as tensions escalate

