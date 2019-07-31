(Black Press Media files)

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

A “tabulation error” that left many Grade 12 students with lower-than-expected final marks has been resolved as of Wednesday morning, according to the B.C. education ministry.

Earlier this week, many B.C. students and parents had received incorrect high school transcripts with grades lower than what they had expected.

In a statement Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said “the ministry has now resolved the issue with student exam transcripts and the revised transcripts will be posted today.”

All B.C. secondary schools and post-secondary institutions have been contacted, a spokesperson said, and the ministry is working on reaching out to Canadian and out-of-country post-secondary schools.

