A Sooke teacher has been banned from teaching. (Pixabay photo)

A Sooke teacher has been banned from teaching. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. gym teacher banned after sexually exploiting teen student

Ian McKenzie admitted to using his position of power

A teaching licence has been permanently revoked for a former Sooke gym teacher who sexually exploited a 15-year-old student.

The teacher even started dating the student after their graduation.

A public notice from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation details the ban for Ian Alexander Stephen McKenzie after a complaint was filed in August 2022.

“McKenzie allowed the teacher-student relationship to become exploitive of the student for his own personal and sexual advantage,” reads the notice.

In the consent agreement, McKenzie, who taught physical education at a high school in Sooke, admitted that he knew the student was “vulnerable and felt unsupported.”

When the student was in Grade 10, the student began confiding in McKenzie about personal issues, the notice said, and this escalated into a more intimate relationship, including text messages and making comments of a “sexual nature” as well as “long hugs.”

“McKenzie told the student that this relationship had to be kept secret and said that they could ‘officially date” when the student was 18,” the notice said.

When the student graduated, McKenzie and the student began dating and this relationship became sexual.

McKenzie admitted that these actions constituted professional misconduct.

READ MORE: Victoria woman sues teen who sold her a car that immediately fell apart

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
New B.C. disaster preparation, response and recovery laws coming soon
Next story
Nijjar, CSIS met regularly before he was killed in Surrey, son says

Just Posted

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.