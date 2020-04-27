Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

B.C. recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 11 more on Sunday, including single cases of the novel coronavirus at two more senior care facilities in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the 50 cases over the weekend bring B.C.’s total to 1,998. Outbreak protocol is continuing at 21 care homes and three acute care hospital units in B.C.

Two care facilities in Abbotsford, MSA Manor Home and Valhaven Home, each have had a single positive test for COVID-19, Henry said April 27. Central City Lodge in Vancouver has been declared clear of the coronavirus, for a total of 21 active long-term care outbreaks.

B.C. is currently doing about 3,000 tests a day on residents with respiratory symptoms, and there is enough capacity to test everyone who reports symptoms, Henry said. The latest result of only 11 positive tests in the past 24 hours is an encouraging sign as B.C. examines the return of school and other group activities sharply restricted by COVID-19 public health orders, she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix gave his condolences to the families three more people who have died with conditions related to COVID-19, bringing B.C.’s total deaths to 103.

RELATED: Haida Gwaii bars visitors, turns ferry passengers away

RELATED: COVID-19 adds burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Public health teams continue to deal with outbreaks among staff at two Lower Mainland poultry processing plants. Superior Poultry in Coquitlam has 25 positive tests, with ongoing investigation of family and other contacts, and there are 34 positive tests from United Poultry in Vancouver.

The outbreak at Mission Institution, a federal prison, remains at 118 cases, 106 inmates and 12 staff.

Henry said investigation continues of people travelling from B.C. to Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake oil sands mine and processing facility in northern Alberta. There have been 11 positive tests in B.C. from the group, and Henry said there have been difficulties getting contact information from their employer to check their exposure to others.

There are several hundred B.C. residents connected with the Kearl Lake project who should be self-isolating if they or any of their close contacts are showing symptoms such as cough and fever, Henry said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Day of Mourning to be held virtually
Next story
Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Just Posted

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

‘Symptom-free two weeks’: Skidegate EOC lifts warning about Sandspit COVID-19 exposure

Emergency Operations Centre update says individual has been symptom-free for two weeks

‘A smile in these weird times’: Haida Gwaii doctor airs COVID-19 ‘cancan’ video series

Dance footage combines with tips from local health workers about what you ‘cancan’ do during COVID-19

Dinan Bay diesel spill clean-up being redirected to shoreline

Unified Command reports no plume on the water as of Saturday

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Gift card purchases will provide cash flow for small businesses hit by closures and curtailments

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

Most Read