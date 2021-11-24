There is no truth to rumours about stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital being related to mothers being vaccinated against COVID-19, states Vancouver Coastal Health. (Black Press Media file)

There is no truth to rumours about stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital being related to mothers being vaccinated against COVID-19, states Vancouver Coastal Health. (Black Press Media file)

B.C. health authority dispels stillbirth COVID vaccination rumours at North Van hospital

Vancouver Coastal Health says no evidence of added risk of early pregnancy loss after vaccination

A B.C. health authority is shooting down rumours linking the death of newborns at a North Vancouver hospital to the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a series of social media posts Tuesday (Nov. 23), Vancouver Coastal Health said there is no truth to “rumours and disinformation spreading on social media regarding stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital as a result of mothers having been vaccinated against COVID-19,” and the people who are spreading this information have no affiliation with the hospital or the health authority.

“This type of disinformation adds unnecessary stress to expecting parents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, on health-care staff who must reassure their patients, and on the health-care system, as resources are stretched further during the ongoing pandemic response,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in the post.

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers for Nov. 23

Further, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended for both mother and fetus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nov. 19 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that implementing evidence-based COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination, is critical to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on stillbirths,” Vancouver Coastal Health said.

The health authority recommends anyone with concerns or questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations contact their physician, a nurse practitioner or go to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website bccdc.ca and click on the COVID-19 tab.

RELATED: B.C. kids 5-11 should have appointments for COVID-19 vaccination

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthCoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
Kamloops university probes allegations of misogyny, racism levelled against 2 executives
Next story
‘There’s nowhere to put them’: Nunavut community still without morgue

Just Posted

Sleydo’ (Molly Wickham) relays a video message after being released on Nov. 23. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
All arrested CGL pipeline opponents released with conditions

A photo of the RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road last week . (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Arrested journalists released with conditions as northwest B.C. pipeline dispute plays out in court

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
RCMP arrest 15 more opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline