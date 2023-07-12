Surrey Provincial Court pictured in March, 2021. BC Highway Patrol Const. Robby Pawar is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is set to appear at Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 2. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

B.C. highway police officer charged with dangerous driving

Const. Robby Pawar facing charge in connection with incident on Dec. 3, 2021

A BC Highway Patrol police officer is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm from an incident in Delta in 2021.

Const. Robby Pawar was charged in connection with their involvement in a motor vehicle incident from Dec. 3, 2021, according to a release from the BC Prosecution Service Wednesday (July 12).

Pawar’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2023 in Surrey Provincial Court.

The prosecution service says it won’t be releasing any additional information as it’s now before the court.

