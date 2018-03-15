The Mountain Retreat Hotel & Suites in Squamish is owned by Coastal Hospitality. Google Maps

B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

The Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) is denying any responsibility for $200,000 in alleged damages to a Squamish hotel.

In January, Coastal Hospitality filed a lawsuit against the association claiming players aged 10 and younger from its Atom A3 Hawks had damaged an ice machine and ruptured a water line at its Mountain Retreat Hotel & Suites. The alleged incident occurred in February 2016.

Coastal claimed that players were unsupervised when one or more players ruptured the water line, which then leaked into the hallway and down an elevator shaft – supposedly causing more than $200,000 in damages and lost business.

In a response filed in the Supreme Court of B.C. in late February, the AMHA and coach James Young confirm that the Hawks were staying at the Mountain Retreat during a tournament from Feb. 5 to 8, 2016 – but they point out that there were many other people staying there at that time, including other sports teams.

The response goes on to deny that the water line rupture occurred the way Coastal claims. They say the Hawks players played no part in the damage. But even if the Hawks players did cause the alleged damage, the AMHA claims it would have been after their tournament when the children were supposed to be under the supervision of their parents.

The AMHA goes on to say that even if the incident occurred as Coastal claims, it was the hotel’s fault – due to lack of maintenance and inspections – and that the hotel did not suffer the $200,000 in damages it claims.

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile OSB Mill to temporarily suspend operations due to a lack of wood
Next story
No foul play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Just Posted

Hundreds more Haida Gwaii homes to get high-speed internet

Gwaii Communications wins $4.9-million grant from Canada, B.C., Gwaii Trust to expand local services

On the Wing: Stormy weather in the wild

By Margo Hearne Things have calmed down after the big full-moon tides.… Continue reading

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Skidegate breaks ground for new health and wellness centre

Led by the XaaydaGa Dlaang Society, $6-million centre promises a holistic approach to health

Haida and Gitga’at Nation to host coast protection pilot projects

Projects aim to reduce the underwater noise impacting Southern Resident Killer Whales

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

B.C. criminal added to narrow list of dangerous offenders

Judge: ‘Evidence of treatability does not even justify an expression of hope’

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Snowmobile travelled 1.5 kilometres over a cliff and through a ravine before hitting friend

B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Most Read