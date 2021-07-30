Beach walkers on Sequim Bay on the North Olympic Peninsula in Washington state. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Beach walkers on Sequim Bay on the North Olympic Peninsula in Washington state. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

B.C. hospitals, ambulances gear up for weekend hot weather

Use blinds, fans, wet towels to keep cool indoors, experts say

Environment Canada’s heat warning extends into the long weekend, and B.C. health and public safety officials are emphasizing precautions and checking in with older people who may be isolated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said ambulance and hospital staff have prepared to handle additional 9-1-1 calls for people with heat-related health issues, after additional resources were added in the wake of an intense heat wave at the end of June.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said community cooling centres are established, and working with communities where people have been evacuated from forest fires. A change in weather during the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to bring cooler temperatures and rain to the southern Interior, moving smoke out of areas that have suffered poor air quality in recent weeks.

Some of that smoke may shift to the Lower Mainland as the weather changes, said Dr. Sarah Henderson of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. She suggested people wear an N-95 respirator mask while outside in smoky conditions, and to limit outdoor exertion.

Heat advice is available from Fraser Health, other health authorities and local governments.

Henderson urged people to check in on people who live alone, especially seniors, and ask them specific questions about how they are handling hot weather. What is the temperature on the thermostat? Are they drinking lots of water? Are they urinating only small quantities, and is it dark in colour? That is a key sign of dehydration

Fans and moist towels chilled in the fridge or freezer can also help people keep cool, she said.

RELATED: Rain, clearing smoke ahead for southern Interior fire zones

RELATED: B.C. adding more paramedics, ambulances as calls surge

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Telus cell tower nixed by city council due to high visibility
Next story
B.C. sees 243 COVID-19 cases Friday as infections keep rising

Just Posted

A memorial service planned for July 31, in remembrance of Prince Rupert tug boat captain Troy Pearson who lost his life on Feb. 11 along with Charley Cragg in the sinking of the Ingenika, will hopefully raise the attention of the Canadian Coast Guard, Worksafe BC and the RCMP stated widow Judy Carlick-Pearson. (Photo: supplied)
Memorial event planned for Prince Rupert captain who died in Kitimat tugboat incident

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

Mapping shows the site where Telus proposed to construct a new cell tower, and where the city offered as an alternative. Prince Rupert City Council voted against the proposed site on July 26. (Image: supplied)
Telus cell tower nixed by city council due to high visibility