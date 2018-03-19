Some patient conditions require dental surgery to be done in a hospital operating room. (Black Press files)

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

Waiting lists will be shortened this year for people requiring hospital admission for dental surgery, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

Additional funding this year will allow 900 more procedures for children and adults who require general anesthetic for dental surgery procedures, due to complex medical conditions or developmental disabilities.

“I have heard from parents whose sons and daughters are suffering for long periods in pain, in some cases without any understanding of what is happening to them,” Dix said. “This is something we need to address, and that is why we are taking action today.”

The increase in procedures is the largest increase ever in B.C., Dix said. Health ministry data show that an average of 15 per cent of people needing hospital surgery for dental problems waited more than 26 weeks.

Island Health had more than 20 per cent of patients waiting at least 26 weeks, followed by 14.8 per cent in Fraser health and 10.9 per cent in the Interior Health region.

The total number of hospital-based dental surgeries is funded to increase from 6,200 last fiscal year to 7,100 in 2018-19.

“Recognizing those with developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism, need more access for dental care that can better accommodate their physical needs is long overdue,” said Faith Bodnar, executive director of disability rights group Inclusion B.C.

Most people in B.C. too 'lazy,' 'apathetic' to prepare for disasters: poll

Study finds no environmental harm from Fukushima

Another study has shown the B.C. coast has not suffered any adverse… Continue reading

Logging protest at Collison Point

Husby crews lock up gear after group led by Old Massett Haida calls for end of logging at Collison

Tlellagraph: Looking forward to healthy fibre-optics and connectivitea

“Tlell for One! And All for Tlell!” Or maybe not… looks like… Continue reading

Cullen calls on DFO for quick notice of any salmon closures

MP urges co-operation after DFO releases grim estimates for sockeye, chinook returns

B.C. to protect more habitat for coastal northern goshawk, marbled murrelet

Few new goshawk nests expected on Haida Gwaii, where deer, low numbers are of high concern

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

