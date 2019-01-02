B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

Assessed values of some single family homes in Metro Vancouver’s once red hot housing market dropped between five and 10 per cent in the latest assessments used to determine property taxes in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, BC Assessment says some property owners in the rest of the province have seen five to 15 per cent increases in their property values.

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year.

Commercial and industrial properties saw an increase of between 10 and 20 per cent across most of the province, with some markets around Metro Vancouver increasing up to 30 per cent.

BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data.

Its assessments are based on the estimate of a property’s market value on July 1 of each year and its physical condition on Oct. 31.

Deputy assessor Keith MacLean-Talbot says increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub
Next story
Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Just Posted

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

LNG pressure builds on B.C.’s minority government in 2019

Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing one woman

Nanaimo byelection to be held Jan. 30

Premier announces byelection date to fill seat vacated by Leonard Krog

Most Read