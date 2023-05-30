On June 1, B.C. will offer rebates of up to $1400 for residents over the age of 19 who have purchased an e-bike (Clarise Larson/Contributed to black Press Media).

B.C. joins global trend in e-bike rebates; expected to see uptick in rider use

E-bikes can make for a faster commute, and can lower your carbon footprint

B.C.’s new e-bike rebate could be just the incentive someone needs to start peddling towards what experts have said is an environmentally conscious alternative to driving – a trend being seen around the world.

Starting June 1, B.C. will start to offer rebates of $350 to a maximum of $1,400 for residents over the age of 19 who have purchased approved e-bikes. Rebates will be based on a person’s income.

While these rebates are new to B.C., they have been extremely common throughout the rest of the world.

“Incentive programs are happening all over the place now. I think there’s more than 300 in Europe and 75 in North America,” said Elmira Berjisia, a PhD candidate in transportation engineering and researcher for UBC REACT Lab.

The B.C. government states that it will be investing more than $6 million in rebates, which will allow up to 9,000 people to lower the cost of their e-bike purchase. The program will be operated by the Scrap-It Society based in Richmond.

“Having an e-bike can reduce the distance of traveling with the car. This can help reduce emissions of about 460 kilograms of CO2 per year,” Berjisia said.

According to Amir Hassanpour, a UBC PhD student in transportation engineering, e-bikes gained popularity in China around 10 to 20 years ago and is now slowly finding their way into North America.

“In 2019 to 2020, the modal share for e-bikes were about four per cent. We’re going back this summer and redoing the study. We’re expecting the numbers to definitely go up,” Hassanpour said.

With e-bikes gaining popularity throughout B.C., there is no doubt that these rebates will motivate others to be more active, and help the environment.

READ MORE: Ready to ride: 100 Mile offers e-bike tours

Biking

Previous story
Drug policy advocate group Moms Stop the Harm wants meeting with Poilievre
Next story
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax

Just Posted

A Kaleb Dahlgren number 16 hockey jersey, worn by the Humboldt crash survivor, was the highest auctioned bid of the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association in partnership with Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, evening gala on May 27. The jersey scored the winning $8,000 bid. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press)
Humboldt Broncos jersey scores $8,000 at minor hockey & hospital auction in Prince Rupert

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced more than $7 million in transportation funding for the BC Bus North program on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$7.75M secures BC Bus North and other transportation programs until 2027

An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
BREAKING: Vanderhoof woman’s remains found 12 years after she went missing

The treed lot at the corner of Hays Cove Ave. and Frederick St. on May 24, proposed for a 34-unit complex to be built under the Rapid Housing Initiative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert City Council approves development for 34-unit low-income housing