(KylaLee.ca)

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A British Columbia lawyer has been awarded $1 in damages after suing a former client for posting a negative review online.

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law allege in court documents that a Google Plus review calling her the “worstest lawyer” led to a decline in client calls.

The reviewer did not respond to the civil claim or appear in court, which meant the plaintiffs would be awarded damages by default.

Justice Catherine Murray says in her decision that businesses with Google Plus profiles and the like are inviting comments from customers and that “surely” no one can expect to receive all favourable reports.

Murray says she’s not satisfied that a reasonably thoughtful, well-informed person would accept the post as being accurate, since it was clearly written by a disgruntled client, was posted in the heat of the moment and was written in poor English.

Although Lee and Acumen filed for $15,000 in damages for lost opportunity, Murray awarded them only $1 in damages to “demonstrate disapproval of the plaintiffs’ actions.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach
Next story
Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

Just Posted

Cumshewa Head Trail revisited

By John Wood Toward the end of May, John Wesley and I… Continue reading

Research expedition to explore seamounts off Haida Gwaii

Islanders will be able to livestream underwater video from the SG̱aan-Ḵinghlas/Bowie seamount… Continue reading

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Stephen Reid, a notorious bank robber turned best-selling author, died Tuesday. Reid… Continue reading

Masset Magic: Building protection from a wave of grief

By Jana McLeod Times are tough down here at the north end.… Continue reading

In Pictures: Track and Field Day at Sk’aadgaa Naay

Students from elementary schools across Haida Gwaii got to run, jump, and… Continue reading

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Most Read