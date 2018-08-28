B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

British Columbia maintained its budget surplus in the last fiscal year even though it boosted spending on government programs by almost $3 billion and covered significant expenses from disastrous wildfires in 2017.

Finance Minister Carole James said the government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget despite historic losses at the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

James said regardless of what it will cost to fight fires, there is money in the budget.

RELATED: Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

The audited financial statements were released today, and showed an operating surplus of $301 million for 2017-18, which is $55 million higher than the surplus forecast in the budget update last fall.

Revenue was $571 million higher than the previous year, mostly due to increased federal transfers resulting from revised population estimates and higher taxation revenue.

RELATED: No break from health tax for municipalities

James said overall, the province is seeing long-term economic growth.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees
Next story
Update: Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii study calls for better reporting of disease outbreaks

Delayed declaration of 2014 pertussis outbreak on Haida Gwaii informs future planning

In Pictures: Haida Heritage Centre celebrates first 10 years

Not a bead of sweat could stick to 15-year-old Trey Rorick on… Continue reading

Opinion: We need your help

Sandspit residents call for restored evening sailings on the Kwuna ferry route

Masset Magic: Festival fun and calls for more Kwuna

Haida Gwaii has the most unique populace. We are home to, and… Continue reading

News in Brief for Aug. 24, 2018

Business still affected by Aug. 7 explosion, firefighters douse illegal fire, Q.C. updates zoning

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash

Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg

B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees

Scientists and officials aren’t sure what is causing the sinkhole to grow or how fast it might expand

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Police investigate report of fishermen harassing Indigenous women, kids on B.C. river

Woman claims the fisherman exposed themselves

Most Read