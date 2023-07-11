B.C. man, 27, charged; accused of fleeing police in crash that killed 2 teens

Cory Robert Ulmer Brown is currently in custody on unrelated charges

18-year-old Samir Olyad Suleiman Ali (left) and 17-year-old Yasbirat Ytatek were killed by a driver fleeing a traffic stop in New Westminster on July 26. Cory Robert Ulmer Brown has been charged has since been charged in the fatal crash. (Oliyad Ali/Youtube & GoFundMe photos)

A 27-year-old man has been charged nearly a year after a crash killed two teen boys near the border of New Westminster and Burnaby.

Cory Robert Ulmer Brown has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of flight from police. Brown has been on 24-hour house arrest following the fatal crash, but is now in custody on unrelated charges.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say he will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is set for July 19.

On July 26, 2022, transit police say they tried to pull over two suspects in a vehicle spotted driving erratically.

However, the driver allegedly fled. Samir Olyad Suleiman Ali, 18, and Yasbirat Ytatek, 17, were on their way home from a soccer game when they were struck by another vehicle in the intersection of 10th Avenue and Sixth Street in Burnaby.

They later died in hospital.

When police arrived, the driver of the other vehicle and their passenger fled on foot, but were found and arrested. Const. Amanda Steed said the passenger was released without charges.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called in to investigate the crash. The IIO is independent civilian oversight agency of the police that investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death and whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing by the police.

