B.C. man injured in police shooting now in wheelchair

“Shots were fired by police and the Kelowna man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

The man injured in a police involved shooting at a CIBC parking lot in Kelowna is currently being held in a medical unit, and confined to a wheelchair.

John Michael Aronson of Kelowna is facing 18 criminal charges, including assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while disqualified. In court Thursday, plans to schedule a bail hearing started to come together and the lawyer representing Aronson said that special arrangements will have to made to accommodate his condition.

The bail hearing should be scheduled some time this week.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP responded to a road rage incident Jan. 22 that involved the report of an alleged assault with pepper spray.

READ MORE: Mand faces slew of charges

“That motorist and his passenger, who locked their doors and rolled up their windows, managed to escape with minor injuries only related to the slight exposure to the chemical spray,” said O’Donaghey.

The following day plain clothes officers sought the added support of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team to arrest Aronson. He was found outside the CIBC along the 2100 block of Harvey Avenue.

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” said the IIO in a press release.

The IIO BC is continuing their investigation to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the injuries Aronson incurred during the arrest.

O’Donaghey did not comment on whether or not the man was shot or his injuries.

Aronson was known to police, and arrested in April of 2018 on numerous outstanding warrants relating to weapons and assault charges from an incident in September 2017.

It’s alleged Aronson tried to flee from police back in 2018, as officers attempted to arrest him.


