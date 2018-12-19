B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

An eagle-eyed RCMP officer in Kamloops, B.C., has helped recover a valuable necklace stolen three months ago from a local jewelry store.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month.

Shelkie says that when the man came to the door, the officer noticed he was wearing a distinctive gold chain very similar to a necklace stolen on Sept. 17 from Fifth Avenue Jewellers.

The officer left but applied for a search warrant, which was approved and carried out on Dec. 10.

Shelkie says a necklace valued at $4,000 was recovered and a 28-year-old resident of the home was arrested.

The matter has been forwarded to Crown counsel to make a determination about charges. (CFJC)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC study could spare cancer patients from side effects of radiation
Next story
Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

Just Posted

Lack of urgency from the Liberals on tanker ban: Cullen

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen Q & A on Bill C-48 and the Eagle Spirit pipeline project

After several storms, Haida Gwaii looks set for Christmas calm

The coast is finally clear and the ferries underway. After a major… Continue reading

Gitdumden checkpoint blocks access to Unist’ot’en camp

Wet’suwet’en clan members say Morice Lake Forest Service Rd checkpoint in effect until further notice.

Tlellagraph: No power, no problem

By Janet Rigg I’ve been out with a concussion for the past… Continue reading

Rainbow Wharf closed to industry, pending repairs

It’s still good for watching sunsets, but for now Port Clements really… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

Hockey Canada partners with Fanatics for e-commerce fan gear

Fanatics operates more than 300 online and offline stores

B.C. top court upholds stay of proceedings in Canada Day bomb plot

Appeals court issues scathing ruling against the RCMP in the case of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody

Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

The government pledged $290 million over six years towards implementing the act

B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

UBC study could spare cancer patients from side effects of radiation

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to pulmonary fibrosis susceptibility.

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Most Read