Two B.C. residents claimed that their neighbours were “unreasonably sensitive” to the bass in their new sound system. (Pexels photo)

Two B.C. residents claimed that their neighbours were “unreasonably sensitive” to the bass in their new sound system. (Pexels photo)

B.C. neighbours ‘unreasonably sensitive’ to bass, couple says in lawsuit

CRT ruling orders couple to pay out thousands of dollars

Two B.C. residents claimed that their neighbours were “unreasonably sensitive” to the bass in their new sound system.

A ruling from the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal, however, disagreed and nailed them for thousands of dollars in damages related to the nuisance they created.

The two neighbours who filed the court action were seeking $3,500 in damages due to the noise, which was so bad to them that they ended up selling their unit and moving out.

Things went bad in February 2022 when the couple bought a new sound system. The neighbours started keeping a sound log, which the CRT found to be accurate.

The neighbours complained about the impact of the bass on their quality of life, but the sound system’s owners said there was nothing they could do about the Sonos system, adding that, “You and all other neighbours have to get used to the system.”

During the next few months, the neighbours logged 20 different “noise incidents of varying length.

“Some were a few minutes long and some lasted several hours. All noise entries were about loud bass,” reads the CRT ruling.

The applicants even started using an app that measured the sound levels.

The applicants eventually got the strata council involved and the president agreed the noise was “too loud.”

The applicants say the bass was so loud that the walls would “tremble.”

In the end, the CRT agreed with the applicants about the noise.

“I find that the applicants experienced significant and unreasonable bass from February 1 to June 23, 2022. I find the noise was intolerable for an ordinary person,” says the ruling.

The CRT has now ordered the respondents to pay the applicants $3,675 in damages, plus the CRT fees.

READ MORE: ‘Appalling derelict’ Victoria site a magnet for crime, squatters: resident

CourtVictoria

Previous story
B.C. nurse stripped of licence for sexual misconduct with psychiatric patient
Next story
B.C. child advocate to probe ‘unbelievably tragic’ abuse that killed foster kid

Just Posted

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas