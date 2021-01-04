A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

B.C. public health officials expect to deliver 792,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by March, with a “mass vaccination” strategy in place by then as additional vaccines are approved for use in Canada.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Jan. 4 there are firmer timelines for delivery of vaccines, with increased volume of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines starting in March. Health Canada is expected to approve the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines soon, allowing a mass vaccination program to begin in descending five-year age groups after people aged 80 and older have been vaccinated.

Details of the mass vaccination program are being worked out and will be presented later in January, Henry said.

High-priority groups including front-line health care workers, senior care home residents and those waiting for a space in long-term care, and 25,000 residents of remote and Indigenous communities, are receiving vaccinations in January and February.

Next are community-based seniors aged 80 and up (65 and up for Indigenous seniors), for a total of about 260,000 people. Also in this priority group are people in shelters or correctional facilities and adults in mental health residential care.

Public health authorities reported the latest new cases Monday, showing no significant increase as the first days of holiday season activities began to show up with the incubation period of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There were 565 cases reported Friday, New Year’s Day, 607 cases Saturday, 500 cases Sunday, and 539 cases Monday.

RELATED: B.C. sees 2,211 new cases, 45 deaths since New Year’s Eve

RELATED: Four Surrey households fined for New Year’s parties

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve
Next story
7 Alberta cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Just Posted

Respiratory Therapist Curtis Cheslock being immunized by Nurse Immunizer Jacque Wilkinson (MMH Med-Surg Unit Manager). NH photo
Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Fern Enlow (95) and Chester Haizimsque (77) were the first two of 20 residents vaccinated at Terraceview Lodge with the Moderna vaccine

(Pixabay.com)
First Northwest baby of 2021 born in Hazelton

Yet unamed boy born to Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh of Kispiox on the afternoon of Jan. 1

Northern Health welcomed the first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day. (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)
It’s a boy: First baby of 2021 for Northern Health born in Prince George to Quesnel parents

The baby was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m.

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battle the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament cancelled for Feb. 2021

Future of ANBT tournament in Prince Rupert in jeopardy without tickets sales

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

A United States Geological Survey hydrologist collecting samples for water-quality monitoring on the Unuk River, Alaska. (Photo supplied by Jamie Pierce/USGS)
Alaska demands action on B.C.’s ‘lax’ mining oversight

The state worries about impacts on fish habitat in Northwest transboundary watersheds

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Most Read