Rourke Desmanche, 29, was convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby in Ontario in 2010. He was out on parole in Chilliwack and is wanted by Corrections Canada for an alleged violation of that parole. (CrimeStoppers)

B.C. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Rourke Desmanche was found Jan. 13 on Pembroke Street in Victoria

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Victoria.

Rourke Desmanche was spotted early Sunday morning in the 700-block of Pembroke Street by a Victoria Police K9 unit.

He made a motion to run, according to police, but stopped after the officer indicated his police dog would be set loose.

Desmanche then complied and was taken into custody where he is being held for court.

RELATED: Wanted man convicted of killing 10-week-old baby

Desmanche had been wanted for parole violations stemming from a homicide conviction. He was convicted in February 2013 of manslaughter for shaking his baby to death.

At the time of the baby’s death, Desmanche was not even supposed to be near the home of the baby’s mother.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford
Next story
BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China

Just Posted

RCMP to review actions at Wet’su’weten pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

On the Wing: Christmas Bird Count #4 — Skidegate Inlet

By Margo Hearne The marine forecast read “winds northwest 15 to 25… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii mountain biking gets in gear

The frost was gone, but the iced puddles on Mac Blo Road… Continue reading

Letters: A thank-you and update from Hooterville

First and foremost, I wish to express my gratitude to the many… Continue reading

Northern Health says it’s not too late for a flu shot

Flu season may have peaked, but Northern Health says it’s not too… Continue reading

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China

Ed Fast says Abbotsford native Robert Schellenberg’s sentence is in retaliation for arrest of Meng Wanzhou

B.C. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Rourke Desmanche was found Jan. 13 on Pembroke Street in Victoria

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Most Read