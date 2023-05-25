Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The second phase of a year-long Vancouver Police investigation has led to $13 million worth of drugs, guns and cash being seized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The second phase of a year-long Vancouver Police investigation has led to $13 million worth of drugs, guns and cash being seized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. police seize $13M worth of drugs, guns, cash

Year-long investigation into crime group includes 14 kg of fentanyl, 73 kg of MDMA

The second phase of a year-long Vancouver Police investigation has led to $13 million worth of drugs, guns and cash being seized.

In March, investigators from the VPD’s Organized crime Section executed three search warrants in Downtown Vancouver, seizing 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA, along with four firearms and more than $190,000 in cash.

Two men and two women were arrested, but charges have yet to be announced as the investigation isn’t complete.

It follows the VPD announcing in December the first phase of Project Torque that led to the seizure of $3 million in drugs and guns, with more than 88 kilograms of illicit drugs.

“In total, during this investigation, more than 200 kilograms of illicit hard drugs have been seized. I am confident that seizures of this magnitude will successfully dismantle the organized crime groups involved,” said Insp. Phil Heard.

READ MORE: Enough meth, cocaine and fentanyl to ‘supply entire community’ seized near Nakusp

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Cowichan Tribes makes public plea after teen, 15, found behind Super 8 motel
Next story
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat

Just Posted

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

RCMP celebrates its 150 anniversary on May 23. Prince Rupert RCMP has many staff and vehicle assets which contribute to community policing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
150th Anniversary – Assets of RCMP on the North Coast