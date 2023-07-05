B.C. police want to speak with woman allegedly assaulted by ‘serial groper’

Vancouver Police say they believe she was one of several woman assaulted by a man in April

Vancouver Police are looking to speak with a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a serial groper in Downtown Vancouver in April. VPD cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police are looking to speak with a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a “serial groper” in Downtown Vancouver in April.

Between April 27 and 29, four women came forward to Vancouver Police to report they’d been groped by a stranger while walking at night in neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena. A 25-year-old suspect was later arrested.

Now police are looking to speak with one more woman, who they believe was also sexually assaulted by the man. The sex crimes unit detective were investigating the assaults when they discovered a video showing a woman being assaulted. It wasn’t reported, according to police.

Const. Tania Visintin said investigators believe she was walking on West Georgia Street, near Beatty Street, around 9:30 p.m. on April 27.

“Choosing to report a sexual assault is a personal decision. If this person comes forward, they’ll be able to speak confidentially with investigators and have access to services for victims of crime.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

