Ride hailing services using smartphone apps are competing with taxi service in most urban areas of North America, but not yet in B.C. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Insurance, safety key concerns in Uber, Lyft service

An all-party committee of B.C. MLAs begins meeting today to try to put broken promises and blame behind them and work out a way to introduce smartphone-based ride-hailing service to the province.

The committee was proposed by B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who has repeatedly pushed for B.C. to join most large cities in North America to allow Uber, Lyft and other services to supplement taxi service.

The B.C. NDP matched the B.C. Liberal election promise to introduce ride-hailing by the end of 2017, but NDP Transportation Minister Claire Trevena retreated and ordered a review of the taxi industry first. Trevena said the previous government did not make enough progress on creating licensing and vehicle insurance for ride-hailing drivers, one of the complaints of taxi services that want similar rules for competing services.

RELATED: Pressure on John Horgan to protect taxi industry

RELATED: Lyft looks at B.C., promotes small-town service

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Todd Stone, the former transportation minister, has made modernizing taxi regulations a part of his platform, but has faced criticism. Green MLA Adam Olsen rapped the party for asking the committee to include taxis in its review.

“While B.C. is just starting to debate ride hailing, other jurisdictions have already turned to autonomous vehicles,” Olsen said. “I know the B.C. Liberals have a leadership race underway, but we cannot keep putting political calculation ahead of moving forward on the issues that matter to the people who elected us.”

Previous story
Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card
Next story
Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

Just Posted

Man faces multiple charges after deer killed in Haida Gwaii

Conservation officers found a deer and a sawed-off rifle in Sandspit

Haida Gwaii solar projects are looking up

On a recent road trip in Belgium, Hanna Edenshaw was struck by… Continue reading

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Tlellagraph: Gary and Cedric, a Haida Gwaii food-love story

By Janet Rigg *No woodland creatures in this story are based on… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Taking stock of a challenging garden year

By Elaine Nyeholt The folks who love winter are in their element,… Continue reading

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Insurance, safety key concerns in Uber, Lyft service

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry

Most Read