B.C. promises up to $10M to mass timber company eyeing Williams Lake

Massive Canada, the company hoping to set up business in Williams Lake, will receive up to $10M in provincial funding.

B.C. premier David Eby is in Williams Lake Saturday, July 17, to announce the funding.

In advance of his engagement with media, the premier’s office sent out a press release Saturday morning confirming government will contribute as much as $10 million for Massive Canada to build and start operations of a new manufacturing facility in Williams Lake, which has a total budget of $75 million.

This is the first project approved through the Province’s new $180-million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, which opened for applications in February 2023.

“Supporting manufacturing companies to grow and develop innovative, value-added products creates opportunities to get more jobs out of every tree,” said Premier David Eby in the news release.

“Innovative projects like this one support families and communities through the transition from highvolume to high-value production. Everyone involved in this exciting new initiative should be proud of this good, province-building work.”

Gaetan Royer, chief executive officer of Massive Canada, said the B.C. government’s 2022 Mass Timber Action Plan was a pivotal document for the company.

“Thanks to the Manufacturing Jobs Fund, we will create jobs for knowledge workers and trades-persons in this innovative industry. Massive Canada brings together sustainable mass-timber products and prefabrication in this facility. We manufacture buildings to help B.C. communities achieve their affordable housing and climate goals”

Royer said through the project, Massive Canada will acquire, renovate and equip an existing 8,454 square-metre (91,000 square foot) manufacturing plant.

The facility will pre-fabricate laneway homes, apartment units, townhouses and commercial projects using mass-timber building products and systems that significantly reduce construction time. The aim is to increase the supply of housing throughout the province.

The facility is expected to be ready for small-scale operations later in 2023, with full operations beginning in 2024.

Last month the company began visiting local governments including First Nations to talk about its proposal to develop the modular construction plant at the Jackpine Forest Products site on Mackenzie Avenue, which has been idle for over a decade.

