Children walk with their parents to a school in North Vancouver on Sept. 10, 2020. All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Children walk with their parents to a school in North Vancouver on Sept. 10, 2020. All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. public schools dumping letter grades from kindergarten to Grade 9

Only students in grades 10, 11 and 12 will receive letter grades and percentages starting this year

All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.

A statement from the Education Ministry says that starting in the 2023-2024 school year, only students in grades 10, 11 and 12 will receive letter grades and percentages so post-secondary entry requirements are met.

About half of B.C.’s students have already been getting the new progress reports in a pilot program through a curriculum modernization plan that started in 2016.

The ministry says proficiency scale report cards use terms such as emerging, developing, proficient and extending to describe student learning, assessments that are supplemented with teacher comments.

The B.C. government released a plan to modernize the curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 12 in 2016, providing students with core learning in reading, writing and numeracy, while also teaching them communication, problem solving and how to use their knowledge in ways that matter for post-secondary education and careers.

Education Minister Rachna Singh says report cards will continue to update parents about their children’s progress, while also preparing students to succeed.

READ ALSO: B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

BC legislatureEducation

Previous story
Sikh Liberal MPs meet with public safety minister over Surrey killing
Next story
Peer support to better men’s mental health at core of new B.C. study

Just Posted

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)
Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament