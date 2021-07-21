An owl rest of a signpost in near the seawall in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alam Hina

An owl rest of a signpost in near the seawall in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alam Hina

B.C. puts 18-month ban on rodenticides to help protect wildlife

The government has temporarily banned their sale in order to protect owls and other wildlife from poisoning

The B.C. government has temporarily banned the sale of rodenticides to protect owls and other wildlife from poisoning.

The Environment Ministry says it will review alternatives during the 18-month ban of “second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides,” which are more powerful than other rodent controls and increase the risk of poisoning of creatures that eat these animals.

It says in a news release that agricultural production, food safety and health services like hospitals, food processing storage facilities, restaurants and grocery stores are exempt from the ban.

The ministry says it will update pesticide applicator certification material and educate users on methods to minimize harm.

It says the pesticide will be used as the last line of defence.

Environment Minister George Heyman says in a statement that rodenticide use is harming, and too often killing, birds, pets and other wildlife.

Deanna Pfeifer, with the Rodenticide Free B.C. campaign, welcomed the ban saying there are a number of alternative pest management approaches that are safer, humane and effective in the long term.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentWildlife

Previous story
B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection creeps up, 78 new cases Wednesday

Just Posted

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

CityWest announced on July 12 a new expansion to the south parts of B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest expands south for the first time in 111 years

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley

A newly created Sm’algyax Braille system will increase accessibility to the language for the visually impaired, Gitga’at Nation member and Sm’algyax Word ap developer Brendan Eshom announced, on July 9. (Photo: supplied)
Sm’algyax word app grows to include Braille alphabet